PRECIOUS-Gold eases as investors await Powell's Jackson Hole speech
Aug 26 (Reuters) - Gold prices were subdued on Friday, as investors adopted a cautious stance ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech at a key central bankers' meeting, which will be vetted for guidance on interest rate hikes.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold
* U.S. gold futures
* The dollar index
* Powell's speech is due at 1400 GMT on Friday at the Jackson Hole conference in Wyoming.
* U.S. Fed officials on Thursday were noncommittal about the size of the interest rate increase they will approve at their Sept. 20-21 meeting, but continued hammering the point they will drive rates up and keep them there until inflation has been squeezed.
* Higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion, while boosting the dollar.
* The U.S. economy contracted at a more moderate pace than initially thought in the second quarter, as consumer spending blunted some of the drag from a sharp slowdown in inventory accumulation, dispelling fears that a recession was underway.
* China's net gold imports via Hong Kong jumped to a nine-month high in July, data showed on Thursday, with banks snapping up bullion as Beijing works to revive an economy hit by a resurgence of COVID cases.
* Spot silver
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1230 US Consumption, Adjusted MM July
1400 US U Mich Sentiment Final
Aug
1400 US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks
on the economic outlook before the 2022 Jackson Hole
Economic Symposium
(Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips) ((eileen.soreng@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, Outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6131; Reuters Messaging: eileen.soreng.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.