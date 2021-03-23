PRECIOUS-Gold eases as dollar surges on Powell's reassurance on inflation

March 24 (Reuters) - Gold prices eased on Wednesday, as the dollar touched a more than two-week high after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reassured Congress that inflation would not spiral out of control. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold <XAU=> was slightly down at $1,726.78 per ounce by 0129 GMT. U.S. gold futures <GCv1> rose 0.1 % to $1,726.70 per ounce. * The dollar index rose, while Treasury yields fell after Powell told U.S lawmakers on Tuesday he expected inflation to rise over the year but it would be "neither particularly large nor persistent." [USD/][US/] [nN9N2JO00G] * Gold, which is priced in dollars, is often used as a hedge against rising inflation. * Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the U.S. economy remains at risk as she fielded lawmakers' questions about possible infrastructure and tax increase plans under consideration. [nL1N2LL207] * Fed will show "resolute patience" in waiting to meet its employment and inflation goals before pulling back on support for an economy still healing from the pandemic, Fed Governor Lael Brainard said on Tuesday. [nL1N2LL32B] * Asian stocks were poised to follow Wall Street lower, as the expense of the United States' stimulus and infrastructure plans, as well as new pandemic precautions, constrained investors' risk appetite. [MKTS/GLOB] * An expansion of Japan's factory activity gathered pace in March, a private sector survey showed on Wednesday. [nZRN001E5U] * SPDR Gold Trust <GLD>, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.6% to 1,045.36 tonnes on Tuesday.[GOL/ETF] * Palladium <XPD=> was little changed at $2,602.24 , Silver <XAG=> rose 0.2% to $25.13 and platinum <XPT=> fell 0.5%, to $1,162.13. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0700 UK CPI YY Feb 0815 France Markit Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMI March 0830 Germany Markit Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMI March 0900 EU Markit Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMI March 0930 UK Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMI March 1230 US Durable Goods Feb 1345 US Markit Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMI March 1400 US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell gives virtual testimony on coronavirus aid, relief, and the Economic Security Act before Senate Banking Committee 1500 EU Consumer Confid. Flash March (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich) ((Diptendu.Lahiri@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 651 848 5832; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3683;; Reuters Messaging: diptendu.lahiri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/

