PRECIOUS-Gold eases as dollar resumes rally in run up to Fed decision
* Fed due to start two-day policy meeting later on Tuesday
* U.S. producer prices rise 0.8% in May (Updates prices)
By Kavya Guduru
June 14 (Reuters) - Gold gave up small gains in range-bound trading on Tuesday as the dollar resumed its climb and hit a 20-year high, eroding bullion's safe-haven appeal on investor bets of aggressive rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Spot gold
"The main thing driving gold right now is anticipation of a very aggressive Fed when it comes to rates tomorrow, given the recent inflation data," said Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures.
The dollar edged higher against a basket of currencies to scale a fresh two-decade high, making gold expensive for overseas buyers. [USD/]
"Short term, this is still looking like a tough environment for gold, but it will eventually resume that safe-haven role. We just need to get beyond this strong dollar," said Edward Moya, senior analyst with OANDA.
Expectations for a 75 basis point hike at the Fed's two-day policy meeting jumped to 96%, according to CME's Fedwatch Tool. Such a hike would be the biggest since 1994, increasing the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. [FEDWATCH]
Other data showed the producer price index for final demand rose 0.8% in May after advancing 0.4% in April, the Labor Department said, in line with expectations.
"The successful or unsuccessful race to combat inflation before the economy begins to suffer has become a major theme and one that will determine the ultimate direction of gold," Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen wrote in a note.
Silver
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.