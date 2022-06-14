US Markets

PRECIOUS-Gold eases as dollar resumes rally in run up to Fed decision

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Gold gave up small gains in range-bound trading on Tuesday as the dollar resumed its climb and hit a 20-year high, eroding bullion's safe-haven appeal on investor bets of aggressive rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

* Fed due to start two-day policy meeting later on Tuesday

* U.S. producer prices rise 0.8% in May (Updates prices)

By Kavya Guduru

June 14 (Reuters) - Gold gave up small gains in range-bound trading on Tuesday as the dollar resumed its climb and hit a 20-year high, eroding bullion's safe-haven appeal on investor bets of aggressive rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Spot gold fell 0.4% to $1,811.80 per ounce by 12:33 p.m. EDT (1633 GMT), while U.S. gold futures slipped 1% to $1,813.40.

"The main thing driving gold right now is anticipation of a very aggressive Fed when it comes to rates tomorrow, given the recent inflation data," said Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures.

The dollar edged higher against a basket of currencies to scale a fresh two-decade high, making gold expensive for overseas buyers. [USD/]

"Short term, this is still looking like a tough environment for gold, but it will eventually resume that safe-haven role. We just need to get beyond this strong dollar," said Edward Moya, senior analyst with OANDA.

Expectations for a 75 basis point hike at the Fed's two-day policy meeting jumped to 96%, according to CME's Fedwatch Tool. Such a hike would be the biggest since 1994, increasing the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. [FEDWATCH]

Other data showed the producer price index for final demand rose 0.8% in May after advancing 0.4% in April, the Labor Department said, in line with expectations.

"The successful or unsuccessful race to combat inflation before the economy begins to suffer has become a major theme and one that will determine the ultimate direction of gold," Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen wrote in a note.

Silver fell 0.7% to $20.91 per ounce, platinum shed 1.4% to $919.65, while palladium rose 0.7% to $1,809.73. (Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva) ((Kavya.Guduru@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 6)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular