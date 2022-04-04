US Markets

PRECIOUS-Gold eases as dollar holds firm on safe-haven flows

Credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER

Gold inched lower on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar held firm on rising prospects of more Russian sanctions, and bigger interest-rate hikes by the Federal Reserve to rein in inflation.

    April 5 (Reuters) - Gold inched lower on Tuesday as the U.S.
dollar held firm on rising prospects of more Russian sanctions,
and bigger interest-rate hikes by the Federal Reserve to rein in
inflation.   
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold <XAU=> was down 0.2% at $1,929.60 per ounce by
0203 GMT. U.S. gold futures <GCv1> were flat at $1,933.60.
    * The dollar index was unchanged after three straight
sessions of gains as talks of further sanctions against Moscow
increased. A stronger dollar makes gold less attractive for
other currency holders.[USD/] 
    * The United States and Europe were planning new sanctions
to punish Moscow over civilian killings in Ukraine, and
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned more deaths were likely to
be uncovered in areas seized from Russian invaders. [nL5N2W25PF]
    * U.S. two-year Treasury yields climbed to their highest
level since early-2019 and 10-year yields ticked higher on
Monday. Higher yields increase the opportunity cost of holding
non-paying bullion. [US/]
    * Gains on Wall Street also dimmed bullion's appeal, as the
Nasdaq and S&P 500 were boosted by mega-caps and a 20% jump in
Twitter's shares. [.N]
    * Spot silver <XAG=> edged 0.1% lower to $24.48 per ounce,
platinum <XPT=> was little changed at $986.06 and palladium
<XPD=> rose 0.7% to $2,289.68.     
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0430  Australia   RBA Cash Rate              April
    0750  France      Markit Comp PMI            March
    0750  France      S&P Global Serv PMI        March
    0755  Germany     S&P Global Comp Final PMI  March
    0755  Germany     S&P Global Services PMI    March
    0800  EU          S&P Global Comp Final PMI  March
    0800  EU          S&P Global Serv Final PMI  March
    0830  UK          Reserve Assets Total       March
    1230  US          International Trade $      Feb
    1345  US          S&P Global Svcs PMI Final  March
    1345  US          S&P Global Comp Final PMI  March
    1400  US          ISM N-Mfg PMI              March

 (Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
 ((Asha.Sistla@thomsonreuters.com; If within U.S. +1 646 223
8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2808; Reuters Messaging:
asha.sistla.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/

