PRECIOUS-Gold eases as dollar firms, investors await Powell testimony

By K. Sathya Narayanan

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Gold eased from an one-week peak on Tuesday as the dollar firmed, and held in a tight range as investors turned cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony to Congress later in the day.

Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,807.51 per ounce by 1025 GMT. U.S. gold futures eased 0.1% to $1,806.70.

Movements in gold are indicative of a "wait and see approach", said OANDA analyst Craig Erlam.

The testimony before the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday and House of Representatives Financial Services Committee on Wednesday will be Powell's first since President Joe Biden and his fellow Democrats took control of the White House and Capitol Hill.

"There are clearly going to be a number of questions around what (rising U.S. Treasury yields, stimulus and improved economic outlook) would mean for inflation, the Fed outlook and the risks associated with it," OANDA's Erlam said.

Bullion earlier rose to its highest since Feb. 16 at $1,815.63 as the dollar briefly touched a more than one-month low.

However, the U.S. currency has since rebounded and was last up 0.1% against key rivals. [USD/]

Also tarnishing appeal for the non-yielding bullion, benchmark U.S. Treasury yield hovered near an one-year high scaled on Monday. [US/]

"Gold's trend seems to be to the downside, and there's no indication that it's reversing for now... until we get a real spike in inflation expectations or a Fed that talks about controlling the yield curve," said IG Market analyst Kyle Rodda.

Rising yields tend to hurt bullion's appeal as an inflation hedge since they increase the opportunity cost of holding the metal.

Silver was down 1% at $27.88 an ounce, having earlier hit a three-week peak at $28.31. Platinum fell 1.9% to $1,248.06, while palladium declined 0.8% to $2,377.19. (Reporting by K. Sathya Narayanan and Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; editing by Philippa Fletcher) ((Sathya.Narayanan@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2732; Reuters Messaging: sathya.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 4)

