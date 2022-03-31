PRECIOUS-Gold eases ahead of U.S. jobs data as dollar ticks higher

April 1 (Reuters) - Gold prices eased on Friday, widening their weekly losses as a stronger dollar outweighed safe-haven demand fuelled by a lack of progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks, while investors awaited March U.S. jobs data for policy tightening clues. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold <XAU=> was down 0.2% at $1,934.10 per ounce, as of 0116 GMT. U.S. gold futures <GCv1> fell 0.7% to $1,940.20. * The metal has lost about 1.1% this week. * Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened on Thursday to halt contracts supplying Europe with a third of its gas unless they are paid in rouble, his strongest economic riposte so far to crushing Western sanctions over his invasion of Ukraine. [nL5N2VX7KZ] * The dollar index moved higher from a near one-month low, making gold more expensive for other currency holders. [USD/] * Investors were looking forward to the March U.S. jobs data, due later in the day, for wage inflation and cues on the monetary policy stance of the Federal Reserve going forward. [FEDWATCH] * Russia's gold and foreign currency reserves fell to $604.4 billion, as of March 25, their lowest since August 2021, from $643.2 billion seen before the start of what Russia's invasion of Ukraine, central bank data showed. [nR4N2VL01C] * Spot silver <XAG=> edged 0.2% higher to $24.73 per ounce. * Platinum <XPT=> was up 0.1% at $984.68, while palladium <XPD=> rose 0.9% to $2,282.94. Both metals were on course for a fourth consecutive weekly loss. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0750 France S&P Global Mfg PMI March 0755 Germany S&P Global/BME Mfg PMI March 0800 EU S&P Global Mfg FInal PMI March 0830 UK S&P Global/CIPS Mfg PMI March 0900 EU HICP Flash YY March 1230 US Average Earnings YY March 1230 US Unemployment Rate March 1230 US Non-Farm Payrolls March 1345 US S&P Global Mfg PMI Final March 1400 US ISM Manufacturing PMI March (Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich) ((Asha.Sistla@thomsonreuters.com; If within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2808; Reuters Messaging: asha.sistla.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/

