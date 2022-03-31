US Markets

PRECIOUS-Gold eases ahead of U.S. jobs data as dollar ticks higher

Gold prices eased on Friday, widening their weekly losses as a stronger dollar outweighed safe-haven demand fuelled by a lack of progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks, while investors awaited March U.S. jobs data for policy tightening clues.

    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold <XAU=> was down 0.2% at $1,934.10 per ounce, as
of 0116 GMT. U.S. gold futures <GCv1> fell 0.7% to $1,940.20.
    * The metal has lost about 1.1% this week.
    * Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened on Thursday to
halt contracts supplying Europe with a third of its gas unless
they are paid in rouble, his strongest economic riposte so far
to crushing Western sanctions over his invasion of Ukraine.
[nL5N2VX7KZ]
    * The dollar index moved higher from a near one-month low,
making gold more expensive for other currency holders. [USD/]
    * Investors were looking forward to the March U.S. jobs
data, due later in the day, for wage inflation and cues on the
monetary policy stance of the Federal Reserve going forward.
[FEDWATCH]
    * Russia's gold and foreign currency reserves fell to $604.4
billion, as of March 25, their lowest since August 2021, from
$643.2 billion seen before the start of what Russia's invasion
of Ukraine, central bank data showed. [nR4N2VL01C]
    * Spot silver <XAG=> edged 0.2% higher to $24.73 per ounce.
    * Platinum <XPT=> was up 0.1% at $984.68, while palladium
<XPD=> rose 0.9% to $2,282.94. Both metals were on course for a
fourth consecutive weekly loss.
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0750  France  S&P Global Mfg PMI         March
    0755  Germany S&P Global/BME Mfg PMI     March
    0800  EU      S&P Global Mfg FInal PMI   March
    0830  UK      S&P Global/CIPS Mfg PMI    March
    0900  EU      HICP Flash YY              March
    1230  US      Average Earnings YY        March
    1230  US      Unemployment Rate          March
    1230  US      Non-Farm Payrolls          March
    1345  US      S&P Global Mfg PMI Final   March
    1400  US      ISM Manufacturing PMI      March

 (Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
 ((Asha.Sistla@thomsonreuters.com; If within U.S. +1 646 223
8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2808; Reuters Messaging:
asha.sistla.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

