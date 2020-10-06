PRECIOUS-Gold eases after Trump's discharge, weaker dollar cushions decline

* $1,910/oz will be critical support level for gold - analyst

* Asian stock markets hit two-week high

* Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/ (Adds comments, updates prices)

By Eileen Soreng

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Gold prices dipped on Tuesday, as equities gained after U.S. President Donald Trump was discharged from hospital after treatment for a coronavirus infection, though a softer dollar limited losses.

Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,911.22 per ounce by 0334 GMT. Prices hit $1,918.36 on Monday, a peak since Sept. 22.

U.S. gold futures were down 0.2% at $1,915.90.

The market is still in a bit of a risk-on mood right now and that's tempering gold, said Stephen Innes, chief market strategist at AxiCorp.

"There's a bit of uncertainty kicking in mostly over president Trump's recovery and on what that's going to do to polling numbers."

Asian stock markets rose to a two-week high after the U.S. president returned to the White House from hospital following treatment for COVID-19 and on rising prospects for a fresh U.S. stimulus package. [MKTS/GLOB]

However, the severity of Trump's illness has been the subject of intense speculation.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin were preparing to continue talks on the new coronavirus relief package again on Tuesday.

Gold was also weighed down by mild profit-booking, analysts said.

Meanwhile, a weaker dollar and progress on fresh stimulus talks limited gold's decline.

The dollar index was down 0.1% against rivals making gold cheaper for holders of other currency. [USD/]

"Given that U.S. dollar index is falling, this will likely support gold prices and cushion the downside," said Margaret Yang, a strategist with DailyFx, which covers currency, commodity and index trading.

"Overall trend (in gold) has turned bullish... $1,910 will be a critical support level at the moment."

Among other precious metals, silver rose 0.1% to $24.37 per ounce, palladium eased 0.2% to $2,357.77, while platinum was steady at $897.27. (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V and Rashmi Aich) ((eileen.soreng@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, Outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6131; Reuters Messaging: eileen.soreng.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.