PRECIOUS-Gold drops to three-month low in hawkish Fed's shadow

By Deep Kaushik Vakil

June 22 (Reuters) - Gold hit a three-month low on Thursday as traders braced for the second day of U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimony, with the possibility of more rate hikes overriding any support from signs of a softer labour market.

Spot gold XAU= was down 0.6% to $1,920.40 per ounce at 9:25 a.m. EDT (1325 GMT), set for its fifth straight daily decline for the first time in four months.

U.S. gold futures GCcv1 were down 0.7% to $1,931.40.

Gold briefly pared some losses after data showed U.S. jobless claims held steady at a 20-month high last week in what may be an early indication of a softening labor market in the face of the Fed's aggressive credit tightening, but bullion soon hastened its retreat.

"The Fed and other central banks around the world continuing along their path of fighting inflationary pressures and the expectation that more rate hikes will be needed in the future is really the biggest weight on thegold marketat the moment," said David Meger, director of metals trading, High Ridge Futures.

Further rate increases are "a pretty good guess" of where the central bank is heading if the economy continues in its current direction, Powell said in remarks on Wednesday to lawmakers.

The dollar .DXY rebounded from a more than one-month low hit earlier, while Treasury yields US10YT=RR were near session highs. USD/US/

But Powell's hawkish tilt did little to sway investors who kept bets for only one additional rate increase this year, followed by cuts in January.

Although gold is considered an inflation hedge, high interest rates to curb price pressures dampen the appeal of the zero-yield asset.

"We're in the traditional summer doldrums on this June-July period where gold demand does have a tendency to wane," Meger added.

Silver XAG= fell 0.7% to $22.49 per ounce while platinum XPT= was down 0.4% to $937.38, with both hitting three-month lows.

Palladium XPD= shed 2.19% to $1,317.78.

(Reporting by Deep Vakil in Bengaluru Editing by Mark Potter)

((DeepKaushik.Vakil@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.