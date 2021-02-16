PRECIOUS-Gold drops to near 2-week low as dollar, Treasury yields rise

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Wednesday to their lowest in nearly two weeks as the dollar firmed and U.S. Treasury yields rose, while platinum eased further after scaling a more than six-year high in the previous session.

* Spot gold was down 0.2% to $1,791.36 per ounce by 0118 GMT, after hitting its lowest since Feb. 4 at $1,785.89 in early trade.

* U.S. gold futures slipped 0.6% to $1,788.40. Silver shed 0.1% to $27.20.

* Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields gained more than 1.3% to their highest since February 2020. Higher bond yields increase the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold. [US/]

* The dollar rebounded from a three-week low, making gold less expensive. [USD/]

* Global shares were mixed, as investors juggle the prospects for an economic comeback and additional stimulus with continued pandemic concerns. [MKTS/GLOB]

* Moderna Inc said the release of some of its COVID-19 vaccine doses to the U.S. government have lagged recently because of "short-term delays" in the final stages of production.

* Investors look forward to the minutes of the Federal Reserve's end-January monetary policy meeting on Wednesday.

* Fiscal policy will remain an important economic prop in the United States until the pandemic subsides, Kansas City Federal Reserve President Esther George said.

* Gold and silver mutual funds and ETFs witnessed the biggest outflows in three months in the week ended Feb. 10 as investors put their money into soaring equities and high-yielding bond markets.

* Platinum eased 0.2% to $1,258.56 and palladium fell 0.5% to $2,372.45.

* Platinum, which is used in automobile catalytic converters to limit exhaust emissions, has rallied about 18% this year on hopes of rising demand as a result of greener technologies.

