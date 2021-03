PRECIOUS-Gold drops over 1% as yields march on; palladium at 1-year peak

* U.S. Treasury yields scale 14-month peak

* Silver slips more than 1%

* Gold eases off over two-week high (New throughout, adds comments, updates prices)

By Brijesh Patel

March 18 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell more than 1% on Thursday as a surge in U.S. bond yields and a firmer dollar hammered bullion's appeal, while palladium hit a more than one-year peak on strong demand prospects amid concerns over a shortage in supply.

Spot gold was down 1.1% at $1,725.30 an ounce by 10:28 a.m. EDT (1428 GMT), after touching its highest since March 1 at $1,755.25.

U.S. gold futures eased 0.3% to $1,722.10.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Wednesday repeated pledges to hold interest rates near zero in an effort to keep an economic recovery on track even if inflation breached its 2% target this year.

The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield vaulted above 1.74% for the first time since January 2020, while the dollar jumped 0.6%. [US/] [USD/]

"Yesterday's Powell comments on interest rates were very supportive for gold, but on the other side of the coin the fact that 10-year yields continue to rise has limited any upside in gold," said Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures.

Some investors view gold as a hedge against higher inflation that could follow stimulus measures, but higher Treasury yields dull some of the appeal of the non-yielding commodity.

"On one hand, the regime doesn't bode well for investment flows into gold, and that creates pressure to the downside. On the other hand, we do see some buyers on the dip," TD Securities commodity strategist Daniel Ghali said.

Autocatalyst metal palladium climbed 4.6% to $2,687.75, after hitting its highest since February 2020 at $2,715.70 in the session.

Russia's Nornickel Nickel , the top producer of palladium, cut its 2021 output forecast on Tuesday because of waterlogging at two Siberian mines.

"Any disruption in supply, especially out of a major producer, is absolutely playing into this market, along with expectations of more demand from the automobile sector," RJO Futures' Haberkorn said.

Silver dropped 1.1% to $26.04 and platinum eased 0.3% to $1,209.54. (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru Editing by Sonya Hepinstall) ((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging: Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 6)

