PRECIOUS-Gold drops over 1% as U.S. dollar, yields rebound

By Brijesh Patel

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Gold prices slipped more than 1% on Wednesday, weighed down by an uptick in the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields ahead of U.S. jobs data that could influence the Federal Reserve's rate hike path.

Spot gold XAU= was down 1.1% at $1,708.20 per ounce by 09:40 a.m. ET (1340 GMT), after hitting a three-week peak at $1,729.39 on Tuesday.

U.S. gold futures GCv1 fell 0.8% to $1,717.10 per ounce.

"We're seeing a resurgence in the dollar and yields, as a result, we've seen a pullback in gold after a pretty aggressive move higher over the course of the last several sessions," said David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures.

Making gold less appealing for other currency holders, the dollar =USD jumped 1% against its rivals, after posting its worst day since March 2020 in the last session. Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields US10YT=RR also climbed. USD/US/

Data showed U.S. private employers stepped up hiring in September, suggesting demand for workers remains strong despite rising interest rates and tighter financial conditions.

Focus now shifts to the U.S. Labor Department's closely watched nonfarm payrolls data for September on Friday.

"The Fed is very much focused on the jobs market right now. We've seen little hints as to slowdown in manufacturing. However, if we do see a better-than-expected jobs number, that may be disappointing to thegold market" Meger said.

Gold is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates, as these increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Spot silver XAG= dropped 4.4% to $20.18 per ounce, after rising to a three-month peak in the previous session.

"Silver had previously been significantly undervalued vis-à-vis gold. Its undervaluation now is no longer so pronounced," Commerzbank analysts said in a note.

Platinum XPT= fell 1.6% to $915.59 per ounce and palladium XPD= dipped 2.7% to $2,253.44.

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

