PRECIOUS-Gold drops over 1% as U.S. dollar, bond yields climb

By Bharat Gautam

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell more than 1% on Tuesday, as firmer U.S. Treasury yields and a stronger dollar dented the safe-haven metal's appeal, with investors awaiting key U.S. non-farm payrolls data due later this week.

Spot gold XAU= fell 0.9% to $1,753.40 per ounce by 1429 GMT, and was set for its first dip in four sessions. U.S. gold futures GCv1 shed 0.9% to $1,751.00.

Upward moves in the dollar and bond yields, after the light pullback seen over the course of the last several days and a slight rebound in the equity market, are driving gold down, said David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures.

The U.S. dollar hit a one-year high against major rivals, making gold more expensive for other currency holders.USD/MKTS/GLOB

The benchmark 10-year yield US10YT=RR, which last week rose to its highest level since June at 1.5670%, was last up at 1.5240%. US/

U.S. non-farm payrolls data due on Friday is expected to show continued improvement in the labor market, which could prompt the U.S. Federal Reserve to begin tapering its monetary stimulus before year-end.

Reduced stimulus and higher interest rates lift bond yields, weighing on gold as it raises the opportunity cost of holding non-interest-bearing bullion. US/

"While gold could still move higher, a significant move would require a break above technical resistance, especially the 21-day moving average," said Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen.

Meanwhile, Wall Street's main indexes rebounded as growth stocks bounced from a sharp selloff. .N

Elsewhere, spot silver XAG= fell 0.8% to $22.49 per ounce, platinum XPT= dropped 1.01%, to $956.90, while palladium XPD= firmed 0.6% to $1,916.71.

