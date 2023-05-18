News & Insights

PRECIOUS-Gold drops on hopes for US debt-limit deal, chances of early rate cuts recede

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

May 18, 2023 — 05:59 am EDT

Written by Kavya Guduru for Reuters ->

By Kavya Guduru

May 18 (Reuters) - The price of gold slipped on Thursday as signs that a deal to raise the U.S. debt ceiling could be reached in Washington reduced its safe haven appeal. Fading expectations for early U.S. rate cuts also took the shine off non-yielding bullion.

Spot gold XAU= fell 0.3% to $1,976.69 per ounce by 0933 GMT. U.S. gold futures GCv1 were 0.3% lower at $1,978.80.

"Hawkish comments by the Fed as it attempts to rein in inflation has clearly had a major impact on gold prices, and we are seeing that through a rally in the U.S. dollar index," Ross Norman, an independent analyst, said.

"Gold's failure to hold technical support at the 50-day moving average will likely encourage further tests of the downside," Norman added.

Traders have scaled back expectations of interest rate cuts this year and expect a 27.3% chance of the Fed raising rates in the June meeting, compared to next to zero last week, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Non-interest-bearing bullion becomes less attractive in a high-interest-rate environment.

Brian Lan, managing director at dealer GoldSilver Central, noted some profit-taking on the back of a stronger dollar.

The U.S. dollar index .DXY held near a seven-week peak, making gold more expensive for those holding other currencies. USD/

Gold's appeal was further dented after U.S. President Joe Biden and top U.S. congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday underscored their determination to reach a deal soon to raise the federal government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling and avoid an economically catastrophic default.

The cautious optimism that Washington might be close to a deal to raise the debt ceiling and avert a first-ever default sent Asian shares higher. MKTS/GLOB

Gold might bounce into a range of $1,992-$2,003 per ounce as it has found support at $1,975, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Silver XAG= slid 1% to $23.48 per ounce, platinum XPT= lost 0.7% to $1,061.27, and palladium XPD= shed 1.1% at $1,470.91.

(Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

