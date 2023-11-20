PRECIOUS-Gold drops from two-week highs as markets look to Fed minutes

By Harshit Verma

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Gold prices were off last session's two-week highs on Monday as U.S. Treasury yields bounced back, with investors looking forward to the minutes of Federal Reserve's last meeting to gauge the U.S. central bank's policy stance.

Spot gold XAU= was down 0.1% to $1,977.30 per ounce as of 1017 GMT, after rising to as high as $1,993.29 on Friday. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 fell 0.3% to $1,979.60.

"Gold bulls are taking a breather after climbing by over 2% last week... There could also be more geopolitical risk premiums that have yet to be unwound from spot gold prices," said Exinity Chief Market Analyst Han Tan.

"Traders appear to be waiting for the outcome of today’s 20-year U.S. Treasury auction before deciding whether or not to extend gold's gains from last week," said Tan.

The minutes of the Fed meeting will be released on Tuesday.

Last week's data reignited hopes that the Fed could begin easing monetary conditions sooner than expected after a slowing jobs market report in the U.S. and a weaker-than-expected consumer inflation report.

Lower rates boost non-yielding bullion's appeal.

"On the flip side, seeing a fairly significant divergence in terms of where gold is trading at the moment with real yields... we're going to need much weaker data from here to really kind of catalyze that move above $2,000 per ounce," said Kyle Rodda, a financial market analyst at Capital.com.

The dollar =USD slipped 0.3% to a more than a 2-1/2-month low against its rivals, limiting gold's losses today. USD/

Holdings of SPDR Gold TrustGLD, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 1.5% on Friday. GOL/ETF

Elsewhere, spot silver XAG= slipped 0.7% to $23.57 per ounce, while platinum XPT= rose 0.1% to $900.11 and palladium XPD= was up 0.2% to $1,055.25 per ounce.

(Reporting by Harshit Verma and Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

