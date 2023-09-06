PRECIOUS-Gold drops for fifth session as firm dollar, yields dominate mood

By Deep Kaushik Vakil

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Gold languished at one-week lows on Wednesday on strength in the dollar and Treasury yields, driven by expectations for U.S. interest rates to stay elevated for longer and worries about China's economy.

Spot gold XAU= slipped 0.1% to $1,923.59 per ounce by 0948 GMT, extending losses for a fifth session and hitting its lowest since Aug. 29. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 fell 0.2% to $1,948.70.

"Fears of recession in the U.S. having constantly been pushed back as we see resilience in the activity data are giving a boost to the U.S. dollar," said Edward Gardner, commodities economist at Capital Economics.

The dollar held near a six-month peak, denting investor appetite for greenback-priced bullion, while benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were also close to Aug. 25 highs. USD/US/

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said on Tuesday the latest round of economic data was giving the U.S. central bank space to see if it needs to raise interest rates again.

"Waller's comments suggest that the Feds thinking has shifted and that they are worried about the downside risks of doing too much," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets.

Markets were all but certain that the Fed will keep rates unchanged at its Sept. 19-20 meeting, but still bet on a 42% chance of a rate hike before 2024, according to CME FedWatch tool.

Higher U.S. interest rates and Treasury yields lift the opportunity cost of holding non-interest-bearing gold.

"A lot will also depend over the next few months on how China's economy holds up, in particular appetite for jewellery, which really goes hand in hand with consumer confidence," Gardner said.

China's services activity expanded at the slowest pace in eight months in August, as stimulus failed to meaningfully revive consumption.

Silver XAG= was down 0.4% to $23.43 per ounce, platinum XPT= fell 1.1% to $916.14 and palladium XPD= shed 1.2% to $1,197.86.

Spot gold price in USD per oz https://tmsnrt.rs/3sOTwLl

(Reporting by Deep Vakil in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)

((DeepKaushik.Vakil@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.