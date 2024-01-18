News & Insights

PRECIOUS-Gold drifts higher on softer dollar, safe-haven inflows

Credit: REUTERS/Alexander Manzyuk

January 18, 2024 — 10:28 am EST

Written by Anushree Ashish Mukherjee for Reuters ->

By Anushree Ashish Mukherjee

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Gold prices firmed on Thursday, aided by a retreating dollar and safe-haven demand amid the Middle East conflict, while investors looked out for further clarity on the U.S. Federal Reserve's future interest rate path.

Spot gold XAU= rose 0.4% to $2,012.89 per ounce by 9:56 a.m. ET (1456 GMT) after hitting a five-week low in the previous session.

U.S. gold futures GCcv1 also gained 0.4% to $2,015.50.

The dollar .DXY fell after climbing a five-week peak in the previous session. While yields on the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR also declined.USD/US/

Geopolitical tensions are unintentionally coordinating efforts to keep gold in the $2,000 range as there is so much uncertainty, said Daniel Pavilonis, senior market strategist at RJO Futures.

The U.S. on Wednesday put the Yemen-based Houthi rebels back on its list of terrorist groups, as the militants attacked their second U.S.-operated vessel in the Red Sea region this week.

A weaker dollar makes bullion cheaper for overseas buyers, while high-interest rates dent non-yielding bullion's appeal.

At least two Fed policymakers - Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic and Fed Governor Christopher Waller - have spoken against cutting rates too fast.

Traders are pricing in a 57% chance of a March rate cut, according to CME's Fed Watch tool.

Gold investors are analysing how much of a negative impact delayed interest rate cuts might have on prices, though a bunch of U.S. data misses could help gold's cause, said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at City Index, in a note.

Data showed jobless claims fell last week to the lowest level since late 2022, suggesting job growth likely remained solid in January.

Spot silver XAG= was steady at $22.53 per ounce.

"We forecast a 2024 price of $24.33/oz; ETF (exchange traded funds) demand may recover from liquidation; we anticipate deficits to buoy prices," HSBC said in its 2024 outlook.

Platinum XPT= climbed 1.8% to $898.99, and palladium XPD= gained 2.4% to $937.39.

(Reporting by Anushree Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

((anushree.ashishMukherjee@thomsonreuters.com;))

