PRECIOUS-Gold drifts higher as traders take advantage of previous session's dip

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Gold gained on Tuesday as investors took advantage of the previous session's price decline to buy the metal, while focus shifted to U.S. inflation data due later this week for more insights into the Federal Reserve's policy path.

Spot gold XAU= was up 0.4% at $2,035.19 per ounce as of 9:41 a.m. ET (1441 GMT), after hitting its lowest level since in over three weeks on Monday. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 rose 0.4% to $2,041.70 per ounce.

"We are seeing a little bit of bargain hunting after the dip; I think thegold marketgenerally still has a buy-the-dip mentality among traders, especially bullish traders," said Jim Wyckoff, senior analyst at Kitco Metals.

The New York (NY) Fed survey on Monday revealed that consumers expect a decline in inflation, along with more gradual increases in household earnings and spending in the coming years.

Fed Governor Michelle Bowman on Monday stated that the U.S. central bank's monetary policy seems "sufficiently restrictive".

According to the CME FedWatch Tool, market participants are pricing in a 60% chance of a U.S. rate cut in March.

Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Investors' attention will now turn to the U.S. consumer and producer inflation reports due on Thursday, with analysts expecting the rise in prices to slow in December.

If inflation numbers offer an upside surprise, then the Fed may not be able to cut interest rates soon, and that will bring in a bearish element for the gold and silver markets, Wyckoff added.

Spot silver XAG= rose 0.1% to $23.1 per ounce. Platinum XPT= lost 0.8% to $938.41, and palladium XPD= fell over 1% to $987.47.

Palladium remains susceptible to volatility and is vulnerable to potential supply cuts; both PGMs should trade defensively in 2024, said Nicky Shiels, head of metals strategy at MKS PAMP SA.

(Reporting by Anushree Mukherjee and Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

