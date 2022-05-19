PRECIOUS-Gold dips; set for first weekly gain in five as dollar falls

* Gold nudged off one-week high scaled on Thursday

* Silver, platinum and palladium also set for weekly gains (Adds comments and details, updates prices)

By Bharat Gautam

May 20 (Reuters) - Gold edged lower on Friday but prices were still set for their first weekly gain since mid-April, as the dollar receding from two-decade highs and mounting concerns over U.S. economic growth revived safe-haven demand.

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,838.81 per ounce, by 0258 GMT, tracking a slight uptick in the dollar on the day. U.S. gold futures edged 0.1% lower to $1,839.30. [USD/]

Gold prices have climbed about 1.5% this week.

"Recession fears are now giving way to U.S. growth fears, and the latter is helping gold," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management, but said the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hike path and quantitative tightening would still be major down-drafts for gold.

As bullion yields no interest it can become less attractive to investors when short-term U.S. interest rates are hiked. It is, however, seen as a safe store of value during times of economic crises.

The U.S. central bank will lift interest rates higher by the end of this year than anticipated just a month ago, keeping alive already-significant risks of a recession, a Reuters poll of economists found.

"It's been an exciting week, after the clear-out below $1,800 driven by higher real yields, it opened the door for long-term strategic buyers to step in front of a technical downtrend," Innes said. [US/]

Reflecting an uptick in demand, SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.66% to 1,056.18 tonnes on Thursday, following a recent streak of losses. [GOL/ETF]

Spot silver fell 0.3% to $21.83 per ounce, but it has gained about 3.6% this week.

Platinum dropped 0.7% to $955.50, and palladium fell 0.1% to $1,997.65. Both were set for weekly gains of about 1.7% and 2.8%, respectively.

(Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Rashmi Aich) ((BharatGovind.Gautam@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6182-3021/ 3590 (If within U.S. call 651-848-5832 );)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.