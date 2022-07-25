PRECIOUS-Gold dips on uptick in yields as Fed rate hike looms

* Fed expected to hike interest rate by 75 bps on Wednesday

* U.S. Q2 GDP data due on Thursday

* China's net gold imports via Hong Kong soar in June (Recasts, adds comments, updates prices)

By Arundhati Sarkar

July 25 (Reuters) - Gold prices gave up initial gains to slip on Monday as U.S. Treasury yields edged back up, while investors positioned themselves for the Federal Reserve's expected 75-basis-point interest rate hike later this week.

Spot gold fell 0.6% to $1,716.98 per ounce by 1442 GMT. U.S. gold futures dropped 0.6% to $1,716.60.

The biggest factor influencing gold is the anticipation of the Fed meeting, with the U.S. GDP numbers on Thursday also likely to be a significant driver, said Daniel Pavilonis, senior market strategist at RJO Futures.

"Usually, ahead of the Fed, you see a selloff in the metals and that's just normal."

The Fed is expected to opt for another 75-bp hike when it meets on July 26-27, rather than a larger move to quell stubbornly high inflation as the likelihood of a recession over the next year rises to 40%, a Reuters poll found.

Rising U.S. interest rates reduce the appeal of the non-yielding asset, even though it is considered a hedge against inflation.

Gold's latest retreat also came despite a pullback in the dollar index , which usually makes bullion more attractive for overseas buyers.

However, unless the Fed does hike by 100 bps, there is a possibility we will see further weakness in the dollar, and gains for gold, said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at City Index.

In physical markets, top consumer China's net gold imports via Hong Kong jumped almost fivefold in June as banks stepped up purchases and COVID curbs were relaxed.

Spot silver fell 1.3% to $18.34 per ounce.

While growing recessionary fears favour fund flows into the dollar rather than gold, silver is struggling due to recent challenges in the electronics sector, ANZ said in a note.

Platinum fell 0.5% to $869.41, and palladium slipped 1.5% to $2,001.06.

