US Markets

PRECIOUS-Gold dips on stronger dollar after US payrolls data

Credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER MANZYUK

April 09, 2023 — 09:06 pm EDT

Written by Kavya Guduru for Reuters ->

April 10 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Monday as the dollar firmed after the U.S. non-farm payrolls report pointed to a tight labour market and raised the odds of another rate hike by the Federal Reserve at its May policy meeting.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold XAU= was down 0.4% at $2,000.57 per ounce, as of 0041 GMT. U.S. gold futures GCv1 also slipped 0.4% to $2,017.80.

* The dollar index =USD was 0.1% higher, making bullion expensive for overseas buyers. USD/

* Friday's data from the U.S. Labor Department showed non-farm payrolls increased by 236,000 jobs in March, versus expectations of 239,000. The data also showed the unemployment rate dipped to 3.5% from 3.6% in February.

* The data raised bets that the U.S. central bank would raise interest rates next month, with markets pricing in a 66.3% chance of the Fed hiking rates by a quarter of a percentage point, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

* While gold is traditionally considered a hedge against inflation, higher interest rates dim non-yielding bullion's appeal.

* European Central Bank governing council member Klaas Knot on Friday said it was unclear to him if a rates rise of 50 basis points (bps) was necessary in May, or if a scale back to 25 bps was a possibility.

* Physical gold demand in key Asian hubs hit a pause last week with high domestic prices forcing dealers in some markets to lure customers with discounts. GOL/AS

* Spot silver XAG= fell 0.5% to $24.89 per ounce, platinum XPT= lost 0.5% to $1,002.67 and palladium XPD= rose 0.2% to $1,469.55.

* Some European markets are closed on Monday for the Easter holidays.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

The 2023 Spring Meetings of the World Bank and

the International Monetary Fund take place in Washington D.C. (to Apr. 16)

(Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru)

((Kavya.Guduru@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.