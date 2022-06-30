PRECIOUS-Gold dips on higher yields, faces third straight weekly fall
July 1 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged lower on Friday, and were on track for a third straight weekly decline, as rising U.S. Treasury yields weighed on demand for zero-yield bullion.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold
* Gold prices, coming off their worst quarter since early 2021 due to hawkish central banks and a soaring U.S. dollar, have lost about 1.2% this week.
* A stronger dollar makes gold more expensive for buyers holding other currencies. [USD/]
* Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields rose after falling to their lowest since June 7 on Thursday. [US/]
* New U.S. data for May showed little immediate relief from the record pace of inflation pushing the Federal Reserve toward another oversized interest rate increase next month, but it did add to a developing sense that the worst may be over.
* Higher interest rates raise the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which yields no interest.
* SPDR Gold Trust
* Spot silver
* Platinum
* Palladium
DATA/EVENTS (GMT, June)
0145 China Caixin Mfg PMI Final
0750 France S&P Global Mfg PMI
0755 Germany S&P Global/BME Mfg PMI
0800 EU
S&P Global Mfg Final PMI
0830 UK
S&P GLBL/CIPS Mfg PMI
0900 EU
HICP Flash YY
0900 EU
HICP-X F&E Flash YY
1345 US
S&P Global Mfg PMI Final
1400 US
ISM Manufacturing PMI (Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu) ((BharatGovind.Gautam@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/
