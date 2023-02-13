PRECIOUS-Gold dips on higher dollar, bond yields as U.S. inflation test looms

By Seher Dareen

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Gold prices slipped on Monday due to upticks in the dollar and bond yields, with the spotlight on U.S. January consumer price index data that could steer the Federal Reserve's rate-hike strategy.

Spot gold XAU= fell 0.4% to $1,857.50 per ounce by 9:25 a.m. ET (1425 GMT), while U.S. gold futures GCv1 were down the same amount to $1,866.90.

The dollar index =USD was steady, making dollar-priced bullion more expensive for overseas buyers. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields US10YT=RR hit their highest level since early January. US/ [USD/[]

A stronger dollar is weighing on gold, with the metal "a little lower just based off that heading into tomorrow morning's (CPI) number," said Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures.

All eyes are on U.S. CPI data due at 8:30 a.m. EST on Tuesday, expected to have climbed 0.4% in January. Revisions to the previous data showed consumer prices rose in December instead of falling as previously estimated.

Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said the Fed will need to continue to raise interest rates in order to get them to a level high enough to bring inflation back down.

Gold is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates, as they increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Markets have raised the profile for future tightening by the Fed, with rates seen peaking at around 5.15% and with cuts coming later and slower. FEDWATCH

Elsewhere, spot silver XAG= was down 0.4% to $21.90 per ounce, while platinum XPT= fell 0.6% to $938.46.

Palladium XPD= gained 0.7% to $1,553.92, after falling to a near three-year low earlier in the session.

"Given the downside risk to autocatalyst demand from potential recessions, the palladium price could continue lower," said Heraeus analysts in a note.

