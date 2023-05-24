News & Insights

PRECIOUS-Gold dips on dollar strength as US debt talks drag on

May 24, 2023 — 10:58 am EDT

Written by Deep Kaushik Vakil for Reuters ->

By Deep Kaushik Vakil

May 24 (Reuters) - Gold eased on Wednesday as the dollar firmed, cutting some safe- haven flows into bullion from the looming risk of a U.S. debt default as talks entered a critical stretch, while investors awaited minutes of the Federal Reserve's recent policy meeting.

Spot gold XAU= was down 0.4% at $1,966.99 per ounce by 10:22 a.m. EDT (1422 GMT) after rising as much as 0.5% earlier. U.S. gold futures GCv1 fell 0.3% to $1,969.00.

The dollar index rose to a fresh two-month high, weighing on demand for greenback-priced bullion. USD/

Negotiators for Democratic President Joe Biden and top congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy were set to reconvene on Wednesday morning, seeking a deal to raise the debt ceiling and avoid a catastrophic default.

"Overwhelmingly, the debt ceiling headlines are at play.... But there's some signal in the noise," said Daniel Ghali, commodity strategist at TD Securities.

Gold gained in the previous session "despite headwinds from a rising broad dollar, which reveals notable demand behind the scenes."

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower as the debt ceiling impasse kept investors on edge. .N

If regional U.S. banking troubles were to subside and agreement reached over the debt ceiling, gold could fall further, said Edward Gardner, commodities economist at Capital Economics.

Bullion was hovering just above 1-1/2-month lows touched last week as several Fed officials suggested the central bank would stick to its rate-hiking plan. Higher interest rates tend to increase the opportunity cost of holding non-interest-bearing gold.

Minutes of the Fed's May 2-3 meeting are due at 2 p.m. EDT, after the central bank raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to the 5%-5.25% range.

Spot silver XAG= shed 1.1% to $23.16 per ounce, while platinum XPT= fell 1.8% to $1,029.47. Palladium XPD= dropped 3.3% to a near two-month low of $1,398.15.

(Reporting by Deep Vakil and Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan, Christina Fincher and Rashmi Aich)

