PRECIOUS-Gold dips for third straight session as dollar, yields weigh

By Seher Dareen

May 12 (Reuters) - Gold prices were on track to fall for a third straight session on Friday, weighed by higher yields and a steady dollar, but the bullion retained its spot over the key $2,000 level on expectations of interest rate cuts towards the end the year.

Spot gold XAU= was down 0.6% to $2,003.08 per ounce by 1001 GMT, and fell 0.7% for the week. U.S. gold futures GCv1 fell 0.7% to $2,006.60.

Gold's losses were limited due to concerns over the U.S. debt ceiling issue and lingering concerns about the country's banking sector, said Lukman Otunuga, senior research analyst at FXTM.

Safe-haven bullion tends to gain during times of economic or financial uncertainty.

There is a 90% chance of the U.S Federal Reserve holding rates at their current level in June. FEDWATCH

Traders have "practically priced in a 25 basis point cut by September," while the bullish sentiment in the (gold) market still stands strong over expectations of the Fed cutting rates later this year, Otunuga said.

U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman, however, reiterated the central bank's stance on raising rates if necessary to fight still-high inflation.

Higher rates weigh on gold, which bears no interest. US/

The dollar was up 0.1% and closed to more-than-a-week high from the last session, with the currency due to see its highest weekly rise since late February. With a stronger dollar, bullion gets more expensive for holders of other currencies. USD/

Benchmark 10-year yields were higher on the day, but due for a third weekly fall. US/

Elsewhere, ANZ in a note said it expects central banks in developing economies to keep up their demand for gold to protect their foreign exchange reserves. GOL/AS

Spot silver XAG= dropped 1.6% to $23.78 per ounce, platinum XPT= fell 1% to $1,082.59 while palladium XPD= was up 0.8% to $1,563.39.

(Reporting by Seher Dareen and Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

