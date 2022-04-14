PRECIOUS-Gold dips, but set for weekly gain on safe-haven demand

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ILYA NAYMUSHIN

Gold eased on Thursday after the dollar strengthened and yields rose as investors geared up for U.S. interest rate hikes, but safe-haven demand triggered by the Ukraine crisis and mounting inflation kept bullion on track to post a weekly gain.

(Recasts, adds comments and updates prices)

* Gold on course for second consecutive weekly gain

* ECB policy stance broadly unchanged to end stimulus in Q3

By Seher Dareen

April 14 (Reuters) - Gold eased on Thursday after the dollar strengthened and yields rose as investors geared up for U.S. interest rate hikes, but safe-haven demand triggered by the Ukraine crisis and mounting inflation kept bullion on track to post a weekly gain.

Spot gold fell 0.5% to $1,967.91 per ounce by 11:12 a.m. ET (1512 GMT).

U.S. gold futures dropped 0.6% to $1,973.30.

While central banks world-over are racing to tame surging inflation, the ECB on Thursday stuck to its plans to dial back stimulus this year, a move seen as less aggressive in the face of soaring inflation.

"You've had a dovish surprise from the European Central Bank, which is really providing strength here for the dollar. So gold is getting hit hard here," said Edward Moya, a senior analyst with OANDA.

The dollar rose rose 0.7%, making bullion expensive for overseas buyers. [USD/]

Also hitting gold on the day, the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose. [US/]

Although gold is considered a hedge against inflation and geopolitical risks, interest rate hikes raise the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

New York Fed President John Williams said the central bank should consider raising rates by a half percentage point at its next meeting in May.

However, gold was still headed for a second straight weekly gain, up about 1.2% thus far.

"Russia appears to be preparing to launch a major offensive in the east of the country (Ukraine) – that is generating considerable demand for gold as a safe haven," Commerzbank analyst Daniel Briesemann said in a note.

Spot silver was down 1.2% to $25.41 per ounce, platinum fell nearly 1% to $977.02, while palladium rose 1.6% to $2,351.47. (Reporting by Seher Dareen, Ashitha Shivaprasad and Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel) ((Seher.Dareen@thomsonreuters.com; If within U.S. +1 646 223 8780;)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 5)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More