PRECIOUS-Gold dips, but set for weekly gain on safe-haven demand
* Gold on course for second consecutive weekly gain
* ECB policy stance broadly unchanged to end stimulus in Q3
By Seher Dareen
April 14 (Reuters) - Gold eased on Thursday after the dollar strengthened and yields rose as investors geared up for U.S. interest rate hikes, but safe-haven demand triggered by the Ukraine crisis and mounting inflation kept bullion on track to post a weekly gain.
Spot gold
U.S. gold futures
While central banks world-over are racing to tame surging inflation, the ECB on Thursday stuck to its plans to dial back stimulus this year, a move seen as less aggressive in the face of soaring inflation.
"You've had a dovish surprise from the European Central Bank, which is really providing strength here for the dollar. So gold is getting hit hard here," said Edward Moya, a senior analyst with OANDA.
The dollar rose rose 0.7%, making bullion expensive for overseas buyers. [USD/]
Also hitting gold on the day, the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose. [US/]
Although gold is considered a hedge against inflation and geopolitical risks, interest rate hikes raise the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
New York Fed President John Williams said the central bank should consider raising rates by a half percentage point at its next meeting in May.
However, gold was still headed for a second straight weekly gain, up about 1.2% thus far.
"Russia appears to be preparing to launch a major offensive in the east of the country (Ukraine) – that is generating considerable demand for gold as a safe haven," Commerzbank analyst Daniel Briesemann said in a note.
