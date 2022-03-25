US Markets

PRECIOUS-Gold dips as yields rise; heads for weekly rise on safe-haven demand

Credit: REUTERS/BAZ RATNER

Gold was on course to gain for the week as concerns over the war in Ukraine and rising prices boosted its appeal as a safe-haven and an inflation hedge, but prices eased on Friday as U.S. Treasury yields firmed.

* Gold has gained about 1.6% this week

* Silver also set for weekly gain

* Palladium, platinum down more than 1% each

By Brijesh Patel

March 25 (Reuters) - Gold was on course to gain for the week as concerns over the war in Ukraine and rising prices boosted its appeal as a safe-haven and an inflation hedge, but prices eased on Friday as U.S. Treasury yields firmed.

Spot gold was down 0.4% at $1,950.41 per ounce by 10:17 a.m. EDT (1417 GMT).

U.S. gold futures fell 0.6% to $1,951.30.

Helped by expectations of monetary tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve, yields on the U.S. 10-year Treasury note firmed near multi-year highs, increasing the opportunity cost of holding zero-yield bullion. [US/]

"If interest rates do continue to rise at a quick pace that could limit the upside in precious metals," said Chris Gaffney, president of world markets at TIAA Bank. [.N] [MKTS/GLOB]

"However, overall tone of the market is still supportive of precious metals. There is safe-haven buying and also as an inflation hedge on the retail side. We're seeing clients coming in wanting to add the diversification of gold to their portfolios," Gaffney said. [GOL/ETF]

The Fed raised borrowing costs for the first time in three years last week, while traders are pricing in a probability of a 50 basis points rate hike during the Fed policy meeting in May.

Gold, seen as a safe investment during times of political and financial uncertainty, has risen about 1.6% this week as investors try to shield against the impact of the war in Ukraine and higher oil prices that threaten global growth.

"Don't be surprised to see some safe-haven and bargain buying surface as the session progresses and heading into the weekend," said Jim Wyckoff, senior analyst at Kitco Metals in a note.

Spot silver slipped 0.7% to $25.32 per ounce, but was on track for a weekly rise of about 1.7%.

Platinum fell 1.3% to $1,007.42 per ounce, and palladium dipped 1.3% to $2,489.

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi) ((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging: Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 6)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

