PRECIOUS-Gold dips as strong U.S. data sparks economic recovery hopes

* Treasury yields fall to one-week low

* Dollar steady after falling to a 2-week low in prior session

* U.S. job openings rose to a 2-yr high in February (Adds comments, updates prices)

By Diptendu Lahiri

April 7 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Wednesday, from a two-week high hit in the previous session, as an array of strong data from the United States and increased COVID-19 vaccinations lifted hopes of a quick economic recovery, weighing on the metal's safe-haven appeal.

Spot gold was down 0.3% to $1,737.75 per ounce by 0354 GMT. U.S. gold futures slipped 0.3% to $1,738.60 per ounce.

"Gold is being pressured by a little bit of profit taking after a series of strong U.S. data that indicated a quick economic recovery," said Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at financial services firm Axi.

Bullion prices had jumped on Tuesday to their highest since March 25 at $1,745.15, as U.S. Treasury yields fell and the dollar slipped to a two-week low against a basket of currencies. [USD/] [US/]

"However, the softening of the yields points towards a situation where central banks around the globe will remain dovish and that will support gold at least in the medium term," Innes said.

In the latest spree of strong economic data, U.S. job openings rose to a two-year high in February while hiring picked up on strengthening domestic demand amid increased COVID-19 vaccinations and additional pandemic aid from the government.

The International Monetary Fund also raised its outlook for global economic growth, forecasting worldwide output would rise 6% this year.

SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.4% to 1,029.04 tonnes on Tuesday from 1,032.83 tonnes on Monday. [GOL/ETF]

Silver fell 0.4% to $25.06 and palladium was down 0.4% at $2,674.30. Platinum rose 0.8% to $1,242.13. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Shailesh Kuber) ((Diptendu.Lahiri@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 651 848 5832; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3683;; Reuters Messaging: diptendu.lahiri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.