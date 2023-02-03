PRECIOUS-Gold dips as robust U.S. jobs data stokes hawkish Fed fears

By Seher Dareen

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Gold prices dropped to a three-week low on Friday after solid U.S. non-farm payrolls data raised fears that the Federal Reserve could keep hiking interest rates.

Spot gold XAU= shed 1.5% to $1,884.39 per ounce by 9:41 a.m. ET (1441 GMT), having fallen 2% in the previous session. Bullion is down 2.2% so far this week, its biggest weekly fall since early October.

U.S. gold futures GCv1 fell nearly 2% to $1,892.40.

Total U.S. employment rose by 517,000 in January, with the unemployment rate little changed at 3.4%. According to a Reuters survey of economists, an estimated 185,000 increase in jobs was expected.

"This (data) is going to add support the argument that the Fed might have to remain a little bit more aggressive going forward," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA, adding that it was only bad news for gold in the short-term.

Following the U.S. data, the dollar =USD jumped 0.9% to a two-week peak against a basket of currencies, making gold a less attractive bet. USD/

Earlier this week, the U.S. central bank delivered a quarter-percentage-point rate increase after a year of larger hikes, while Fed Chair Jerome Powell warned of further monetary policy tightening.

Gold is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates, as these increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

"Today's strong jobs report appears to throw cold water on notions the Federal Reserve will back off on raising interest rates sooner rather than later," said Jim Wyckoff, senior analyst at Kitco Metals in a note.

Traders' bets of a 25 basis point rate hike at the Federal Reserve's March meeting ticked up after the data while rates were seen peaking at 4.95% by June compared to 4.91% earlier. FEDWATCH

Elsewhere, spot silver XAG= dipped 2.9% to $22.78 an ounce.

Platinum XPT= fell 2.3% to $998.40 while palladium XPD= was down 1.5% to $1,629.01, with the latter set to finish the week in positive territory.

(Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((Seher.Dareen@thomsonreuters.com; If within U.S. +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.