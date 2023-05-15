News & Insights

US Markets

PRECIOUS-Gold dips as markets assess Fed rate hike remarks, debt talks in focus

Credit: REUTERS/Rick Wilking

May 15, 2023 — 11:02 pm EDT

Written by Arundhati Sarkar for Reuters ->

By Arundhati Sarkar

May 16 (Reuters) - Gold prices eased in a narrow range on Tuesday as traders assessed comments from U.S. central bank officials on interest rates staying high, while the US debt-ceiling debate and risk of a default curbed further losses in bullion.

Spot gold XAU= fell 0.2% to $2,016.72 per ounce by 0237 GMT, while U.S. gold futures GCv1 were down 0.1% to $2,020.20.

Fed members continue to push back on rate cuts this year and that is pushing gold slightly lower, said Matt Simpson, a senior market analyst at City Index, adding gold's failure to hold above the previous record high has shaken confidence.

Gold hit $2,072.19 earlier this month, just shy of a record high of $2,072.49, after the Federal Reserve hinted that its marathon hiking cycle may be ending.

However, U.S. central bankers on Monday signalled they see interest rates staying high and, if anything, going higher, given inflation that may be slow to improve and an economy showing only tentative signs of weakness.

While gold is considered a hedge against inflation, rising interest rates dull the non-yielding bullion's appeal.

"Hopes remain of a resolution whilst (debt ceiling) talks continue, but at the same time the risk of a U.S. default lingers as Democrats and Republicans run down the clock, and that has gold in a holding pattern," Simpson added.

Market participants were closely following developments in the debt ceiling debate, with President Joe Biden and Republican House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy scheduled to meet at 3 p.m. EDT (1900 GMT) Tuesday for talks.

Also on investors' radar were U.S. retail sales and industrial production data for April.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Janane Venkatraman)

((Arundhati.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; twitter.com/Arundhati_05; +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 2776))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.