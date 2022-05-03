US Markets

PRECIOUS-Gold dips as Fed rate hike looms, U.S. bond yields firm

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ILYA NAYMUSHIN

Gold prices edged lower on Wednesday, as an uptick in U.S. Treasury yields and an impending hike in interest rates by the U.S. Federal Reserve dented demand for zero-yield bullion.

    May 4 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged lower on Wednesday, as
an uptick in U.S. Treasury yields and an impending hike in
interest rates by the U.S. Federal Reserve dented demand for
zero-yield bullion.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold <XAU=> was down 0.1% at $1,865.31 per ounce, as
of 0040 GMT. U.S. gold futures <GCv1> fell 0.2% to $1,866.10.
    * Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields on Wednesday firmed
after backing off the key 3% mark in the previous session, ahead
of an expected Fed decision to deliver an aggressive 50
basis-point interest-rate hike to contain soaring inflation.
[US/] 
    * The U.S. central bank's Federal Open Market Committee is
set to announce its decision on rates later on Wednesday, and
detail plans to reduce the Fed's $8.9 trillion balance sheet.
[nL2N2WR1WL] 
    * While gold is seen as an inflation hedge, higher
short-term U.S. interest rates and bond yields tend to increase
the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which yields nothing. 
    * The dollar remained close to 20-year peaks, making gold
less attractive for overseas buyers. [USD/] 
    * Bullion is also seen as a safe store of value during times
of economic and political crises. 
    * Russian forces pounded targets in eastern Ukraine on
Tuesday, even as the European Union prepared to slap oil
sanctions on Moscow. [nL5N2WV0WP] 
    * Spot silver <XAG=> dipped 0.1% to $22.54 per ounce,
platinum <XPT=> firmed 0.1% to $962.60, and palladium <XPD=>
eased 0.1% to $2,252.51. 

    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0130  Australia  Retail Sales MM Final            March
    0750  France     S&P Global Serv, Comp PMIs       April
    0755  Germany    S&P Global Services PMI          April
    0755  Germany    S&P Global Comp Final PMI        April
    0800  EU         S&P Global Ser, Comp Final PMIs  April
    1230  US         International Trade              March
    1345  US         S&P Global Svcs, Comp Final PMIs April
    1400  US         ISM N-Mfg PMI                    April
    1800  US         Federal Open Market Committee announces its
    decision on interest rates followed by statement

 (Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; editing by
Uttaresh.V)
 ((BharatGovind.Gautam@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6182-3021/
3590 (If within U.S. call 651-848-5832 );))

Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular