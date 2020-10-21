PRECIOUS-Gold dips as dollar recovers, U.S. stimulus doubts

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Gold edged lower on Thursday as the dollar recovered from a seven-week trough and some concerns emerged that an agreement on a new U.S. fiscal coronavirus aid package will not be reached until after the presidential election.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,920.86 per ounce by 0123 GMT, retreating from a more than one-week high of $1,931.01 hit in the previous session.

* U.S. gold futures were down 0.3% to $1,924.30 per ounce.

* Stimulus talks between U.S. lawmakers faced a setback on Wednesday when President Donald Trump accused the Democrats of being unwilling to craft a compromise on aid, despite reports of some progress earlier in the day.

* The economic recovery is uneven and uncertain and will require continued support to ensure it becomes broad-based and sustainable, U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard said on Wednesday, emphasising the need for additional fiscal support.

* Gold is considered a hedge against inflation and currency debasement.

* The dollar index steadied after hitting a seven-week low, dimming bullion's appeal for other currency holders. [USD/]

* Britain will resume talks with the European Union on Thursday, marking a new push by the two sides to protect billions of dollars worth of trade from the beginning of next year.

* Gold could touch new highs next year, even as its record-breaking rally slows to average less than $2,000 dollars an ounce, a Reuters poll showed.

* Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.1% to 1,269.35 tonnes on Wednesday from 1,269.93 tonnes on Tuesday.

* Silver fell 0.4% to $24.96 per ounce, while platinum rose 0.2% to $887.74 and palladium was up 0.1% at $2,406.28.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

