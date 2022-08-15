PRECIOUS-Gold dips as dollar firms, Fed rate-hike fears linger
* Focus on Fed minutes due on Wednesday
* Gold well supported around $1,785/oz - analyst
* SPDR Gold Trust holdings fall 0.2% on Friday (Recasts, adds details and updates prices)
By Brijesh Patel
Aug 15 (Reuters) - Gold prices slipped on Monday, weighed down by a rebound in the U.S. dollar and expectations of further interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve to tame high inflation.
Spot gold
The dollar
"Gold looks like in some consolidation here for a week or two before resuming the upward march towards $2,000 yet again. There may be even some who will feel the need to take profits to offset property portfolio weakness," said Clifford Bennett, chief economist at ACY Securities.
"Gold is likely to be supported around $1,785. A slip to $1,760 cannot be ruled out, but this would represent fantastic long-term buying opportunity."
Meanwhile, Richmond Fed Bank President Thomas Barkin said on Friday he wanted to raise interest rates further to bring inflation under control.
Investors will be watching out for minutes from the Fed's last monetary policy meeting due on Wednesday for more clues on future rate hikes.
Traders were pricing in around a 44.5% chance of a
75-basis-point rate hike by the Fed in September and a 57.5%
chance of 50 bps.
Although gold is seen as a hedge against inflation, rising U.S. interest rates dull non-yielding bullion's appeal.
"Gold recorded its fourth consecutive weekly gain amid easing inflationary pressures. However, those same issues may ultimately be a negative," ANZ analysts said in a note.
Indicative of sentiment, holdings of SPDR Gold Trust
Elsewhere, spot silver
