PRECIOUS-Gold dips as dollar edges up ahead of U.S. inflation data

By Arundhati Sarkar

May 28 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell for a third straight session on Friday, hurt by a firm dollar, while investors awaited U.S. personal consumption data later in the day to gauge inflationary pressure.

Spot gold XAU= fell 0.2% to $1,892.81 per ounce by 909 GMT. U.S. gold futures GCv1 slipped 0.2% to $1,895.30.

"Gold is under pressure for technical reasons... and at this point seeing a temporary correction," said ActivTrades chief analyst Carlo Alberto De Casa, adding that a slight recovery in dollar is weighing on the metal.

"Additionally, any positive (U.S. economic) data could be negative for bullion, because that could mean that Federal Reserve will start tapering talks soon."

The dollar index .DXY was up 0.1%, making gold less attractive to holders of other currencies. USD/

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits also dropped more than expected last week, in another sign of recovery, taking some shine off the metal.

Also on investors' radar is the U.S. personal consumption report due later in the day.

The New York Times reported on Thursday that U.S. President Joe Biden will seek $6 trillion in federal spending for the 2022 fiscal year.

"(Gold) has gone back and forth for the past two days at the crucial $1900 level... as investors weighed higher bond yields and signs of slightly more hawkish tones from central bank officials besides clues from data releases," Avtar Sandu, senior commodities manager at Phillip Futures, said in a note.

Spot gold XAU= may test a resistance at $1,911, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said. TECH/C

Silver XAG=fell 0.7% to $27.67 per ounce, and platinum XPT=eased 0.1%, to $1,178.90.

Palladium XPD=rose 0.9% to $2,830.17, with prices getting a fillip after Russia's Nornickel projected a wider deficit in 2021.

gold2https://tmsnrt.rs/34qmL7S

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar and Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)

((Arundhati.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; twitter.com/Arundhati_05; +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 2776))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.