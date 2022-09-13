PRECIOUS-Gold dips amid firm dollar, concerns over aggressive U.S. rate hikes
Sept 14 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged lower on Wednesday after hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation data boosted the dollar and fuelled expectations that the Federal Reserve will continue on aggressive policy tightening path.
* The dollar index , which measures the currency against six major peers, ticked 0.1% higher after recording its biggest one-day percentage gain since March 2020 overnight. [USD/]
* U.S. consumer prices unexpectedly rose in August and underlying inflation accelerated amid rising costs for rents and healthcare, giving the Fed ammunition to deliver a third 75 basis points interest rate hike next Wednesday.
* The Fed is likely to raise U.S. borrowing costs faster and further than previously expected after the inflation data, with Nomura's economists saying they now believe a 100 basis-point rate hike is the most likely outcome at the September meet.
* Even though gold is seen as a hedge against inflation, higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding the bullion while boosts the dollar, in which the precious metal is priced.
* Spot silver
