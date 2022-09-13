PRECIOUS-Gold dips amid firm dollar, concerns over aggressive U.S. rate hikes

US Markets
Gold prices edged lower on Wednesday after hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation data boosted the dollar and fuelled expectations that the Federal Reserve will continue on aggressive policy tightening path.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,698.14 per ounce, as of 0120 GMT. Prices fell 1.3% on Tuesday, its biggest one-day percentage decline since July 14.

* U.S. gold futures were down 0.4% at $1,710.

* The dollar index , which measures the currency against six major peers, ticked 0.1% higher after recording its biggest one-day percentage gain since March 2020 overnight. [USD/]

* Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields hovered close to a near three-month peak touched on Tuesday. [US/]

* U.S. consumer prices unexpectedly rose in August and underlying inflation accelerated amid rising costs for rents and healthcare, giving the Fed ammunition to deliver a third 75 basis points interest rate hike next Wednesday.

* The Fed is likely to raise U.S. borrowing costs faster and further than previously expected after the inflation data, with Nomura's economists saying they now believe a 100 basis-point rate hike is the most likely outcome at the September meet.

* Even though gold is seen as a hedge against inflation, higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding the bullion while boosts the dollar, in which the precious metal is priced.

* Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.21% to 962.88 tonnes on Tuesday from 964.91 tonnes on Monday.

* Spot silver dipped 0.2% to $19.29 per ounce. Platinum edged 0.3% higher to $880.67 and palladium fell 1% to $2,083.18.

