PRECIOUS-Gold creeps higher on weaker US bond yields, traders brace for Fed

By Anjana Anil

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged up on Wednesday, buoyed by weaker Treasury yields, but bullion was still near its lowest in over three weeks as the dollar inched higher ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate decision and policy outlook.

Spot gold XAU= gained 0.1% at $1,981.30 per ounce, as of 1157 GMT. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 rose 0.2% to $1,997.60.

The dollar index =USD rose 0.1%, making gold more expensive for other currency holders, but falling U.S. 10-year Treasury yields lent some support to prices. USD/US/

"Gold is repricing with what's happening in the yields market, because investors have been extremely confident that the Federal Reserve is going to cut rates quickly in the first part of 2024, now market is a less sure about it," Carlo Alberto De Casa, market analyst at Kinesis Money, said.

The Fed's rate-setting policy committee will release its policy statement and interest rate decision at 1900 GMT, followed by Chair Jerome Powell's press conference at 1930 GMT.

"I expect the Fed to remain stable, if something is going to happen it will more likely happen in the second and third quarter 2024," De Casa added.

The Fed is expected to leave rates unchanged at 5.25%-5.50% but markets are pricing in about a 43% chance of a rate cut in March and a 75% chance for the same in May, according to CME FedWatch Tool.

Investors will be watching for comments from Powell that could ascertain the policy outlook.

Lower interest rates increase the appeal of holding gold.

Market participants also awaited the European Central Bank and the Bank of England's policy meetings on Thursday.

Silver XAG= slipped 0.3% to $22.68 per ounce, while platinum XPT= fell 1.3% to $917.57 and palladium XPD= skidded 1.5% to $964.62.

Spot gold price in USD per oz https://tmsnrt.rs/3GIVSiN

(Reporting by Anjana Anil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sharon Singleton and Mrigank Dhaniwala)

((Anjana.Anil@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.