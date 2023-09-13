PRECIOUS-Gold crawls higher from 3-week lows as US dollar, yields slip

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Gold prices firmed on Thursday as the dollar and Treasury yields weakened after the U.S. inflation data cemented the case for a Federal Reserve rate pause next week, although bullion was not far from a near three-week lows seen in the previous session.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold
* The U.S. dollar index and 10-year Treasury yields eased after U.S. consumer prices increased by the most in 14 months in August as the cost of gasoline surged, but the annual rise in underlying inflation was the smallest in nearly two years, suggesting a Fed rate pause next week. [USD/] [US/]
* Fed officials hoping for evidence of a clear decline in inflation and a slowing economy got some of each from data since their last meeting, but likely not enough of either to downplay the possible need for further rate increases later this year.
* Traders now see a 96% chance of the Fed leaving rates unchanged on Wednesday, while bets of a pause in November were at 51%, according to the CME's FedWatch Tool.
* The European Central Bank is set to decide on Thursday whether to raise its key interest rate to a record peak in what should be its final step in the fight against inflation, or take a break as the economy deteriorates.
* SPDR Gold Trust
* Elsewhere, spot silver
ECB Refinancing, Deposit Rates Sept 1230 US
Initial Jobless Clm
Weekly 1230 US
PPI Machine Manuf'ing
Aug 1230 US
Retail Sales MM
Aug (Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips) ((Swati.Verma@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8894503862;)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.