PRECIOUS-Gold continues fall as US dollar firms on Fed official's rate remark

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Gold prices extended declines on Wednesday, hitting a near one-week low, pressured by a stronger dollar as hawkish comments from a Federal Reserve official diminished hopes of an interest rate cut in March.

Spot gold XAU= was down 0.3% at $2,021.59 per ounce, as of 0945 GMT. It fell 1.3% in the previous session in its biggest single-day decline since Dec. 4, 2023.

U.S. gold futures GCcv1 also fell 0.3% to $2,024.90.

"Markets were betting that the Fed was starting to cut rates already at the end of the first quarter of this year and now they're recalibrating a bit after hawkish comments from some members of the Federal Reserve," said Carlo Alberto De Casa, market analyst at Kinesis Money.

"So the U.S. dollar and yields have gone up and this is not the best thing for stocks and gold, of course."

The U.S. dollar .DXY hovered at a one-month high following Fed Governor Christopher Waller's comment that the central bank should not rush to cut rates until lower inflation can clearly be sustained. USD/

Waller's remarks triggered a broad sell-off, pulling all three major U.S. stock indexes lower, while Treasury yields logged their biggest one-day jump in more than three months. MKTS/GLOB.NUS/

Traders now price in around a 63% chance of a rate cut in March, compared to around 73% before Waller's comment, according to CME FedWatch tool.

A stronger dollar makes gold more expensive for buyers in other currencies, while high interest rates are also bearish for the non-yielding bullion.

Spot silver XAG= fell 0.6% to $22.76 per ounce, while platinum XPT= declined 0.7% to $888.37 and palladium XPD= slipped 1.4% to $923.2.

As these sister metals approach price parity, the rate at which platinum is displacing palladium in the manufacture of autocatalysts is slowing, a trend likely to persist this year.

