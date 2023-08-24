PRECIOUS-Gold climbs two-week peak as Jackson Hole looms

By Deep Kaushik Vakil

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Gold rose for a fourth straight session to a two-week high on Thursday, extending gains from the previous session fuelled by weaker U.S. data in the run up to likely interest rate guidance from central bankers at Jackson Hole.

Spot gold XAU= was up 0.3% at $1,919.07 per ounce by 0956 GMT, hitting its highest level since Aug. 10. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 were flat at $1,947.40.

Dollar-priced bullion climbed nearly 1% on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields tumbled after data showed U.S. business activity approached the stagnation point in August. USD/US/

"Some economic worries have propelled some safe-haven demand, but gold has been really more or less range-bound" between $1,880 and $1,970, said Bank of China International analyst Xiao Fu.

The Federal Reserve is holding its annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, with investors waiting for Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech on Friday for confirmation on whether interest rates are going to stay higher for longer.

Higher U.S. rates raise the opportunity cost of holding gold, which yields no interest.

"The centre of attention is on Jackson Hole. The rebound over the past four days is really because gold reached $1,900, and there tends to be some buying-on-dips demand," Fu added.

Traders also firmed up bets that the European Central Bank would pause hiking interest rates in September, as sharp contractions in business activity pointed to deepening economic pain in Europe.

Spot silver XAG= fell 0.8% to $24.12 per ounce and platinum XPT= was down 0.2% at $928.18. Palladium XPD= dropped 0.8% to $1,263.78.

For silver, immediate resistance at $24.50 will be on watch next, and moving past this level may potentially pave the way to retest its year-to-date high of around $26, Yeap Jun Rong, a market strategist at IG said.

Spot gold price in USD per oz https://tmsnrt.rs/3Ea86Q1

