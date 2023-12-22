PRECIOUS-Gold climbs to near three-week high on Fed rate cut bets

By Hissay Ongmu Bhutia

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose to their highest level in nearly three weeks on Friday as the dollar and bond yields fell ahead of key U.S. inflation data that could offer more clarity on the Federal Reserve's interest rates path next year.

Spot gold XAU= was up 0.5% to $2,054.50 per ounce as of 1103 GMT and U.S. gold futures GCcv1 rose 0.8% to $2,067.40.

Gold rose to its highest since Dec. 4 earlier in the session and is set for a 1.8% weekly rise, its second in a row.

"If the markets are pricing in so many rate cuts and the dollar and yields are lower, then gold is going to perform really well," said Craig Erlam, senior markets analyst at OANDA.

Traders are now pricing-in an 83% chance of a U.S. rate cut by March, according to the CME FedWatch tool. Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Fed officials have been pushing back against the idea of rapid rate cuts next year, but these remarks have done little to change investor sentiment.

The dollar index .DXY wobbled near a five-month low, making bullion more attractive to overseas buyers. The benchmark U.S. 10-year bond yields US10YT=RR were near their weakest level since July. US/

Market participants expect the index to have risen 3.3% on an annual basis, compared with October's 3.5%.

In other metals, silver XAG= gained 0.3% to $24.4727 per ounce. Platinum XPT= rose 0.8% to $970.29 and palladium XPD= rose 0.6% to $1,220.78. All three metals were on track for their second consecutive week of gains.

