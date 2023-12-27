PRECIOUS-Gold climbs to 3-week high as US rate cut bets firm

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Gold prices climbed to a three-week high on Thursday as the U.S. dollar and bond yields touched multi-month lows on mounting bets that the U.S. central bank will start to cut interest rates as early as March next year.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold XAU= was up 0.5% at $2,086.66 per ounce, as of 0211 GMT, hitting its highest since Dec. 4, when prices raced to a record high of $2,135.40.

* U.S. gold futures GCcv1 rose 0.2% to $2,097.10 per ounce.

* Bullion looked set to log its best year in three with a 14% gain, as the war in Ukraine and tensions in the Middle East boosted safe-haven inflows and bets of U.S. rate cuts lifted the metal's appeal.

* Bets for interest rate cuts from the U.S. Federal Reserve have firmed following cooler inflation data, with traders now pricing in an 88% chance of monetary policy easing in March, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

* Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

* The dollar index .DXY slipped to a five-month low and was set for its worst yearly performance since 2020, while benchmark U.S. 10-year bond yields US10YT=RR languished near their lowest level since July. US/USD/

* Meanwhile, London's gold price benchmark hit an all-time high of $2,069.40 per troy ounce at an afternoon auction on Wednesday, the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) said.

* Spot silver XAG= rose 0.8% to $24.44 per ounce and was poised to end the year with a near 2% annual gain.

* Platinum XPT= rose 0.2% to hit a more than six-month high of $999.00. Palladium XPD= climbed 0.9% to $1,163.91, but was on track for its biggest yearly decline since 2008.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

-- India HY Fin Stability report --

1100 Brazil IGP-M Inflation Index Dec

1200 Canada Business Barometer Dec

1330 US Wkly Jobless Claims --

(Reporting by Harshit Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Harshit.Verma@thomsonreuters.com;))

