PRECIOUS-Gold climbs to 3-week high as US rate cut bets firm

Credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER MANZYUK

December 27, 2023 — 09:43 pm EST

Written by Harshit Verma for Reuters ->

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Gold prices climbed to a three-week high on Thursday as the U.S. dollar and bond yields touched multi-month lows on mounting bets that the U.S. central bank will start to cut interest rates as early as March next year.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold XAU= was up 0.5% at $2,086.66 per ounce, as of 0211 GMT, hitting its highest since Dec. 4, when prices raced to a record high of $2,135.40.

* U.S. gold futures GCcv1 rose 0.2% to $2,097.10 per ounce.

* Bullion looked set to log its best year in three with a 14% gain, as the war in Ukraine and tensions in the Middle East boosted safe-haven inflows and bets of U.S. rate cuts lifted the metal's appeal.

* Bets for interest rate cuts from the U.S. Federal Reserve have firmed following cooler inflation data, with traders now pricing in an 88% chance of monetary policy easing in March, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

* Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

* The dollar index .DXY slipped to a five-month low and was set for its worst yearly performance since 2020, while benchmark U.S. 10-year bond yields US10YT=RR languished near their lowest level since July. US/USD/

* Meanwhile, London's gold price benchmark hit an all-time high of $2,069.40 per troy ounce at an afternoon auction on Wednesday, the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) said.

* Spot silver XAG= rose 0.8% to $24.44 per ounce and was poised to end the year with a near 2% annual gain.

* Platinum XPT= rose 0.2% to hit a more than six-month high of $999.00. Palladium XPD= climbed 0.9% to $1,163.91, but was on track for its biggest yearly decline since 2008.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

-- India HY Fin Stability report --

1100 Brazil IGP-M Inflation Index Dec

1200 Canada Business Barometer Dec

1330 US Wkly Jobless Claims --

(Reporting by Harshit Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Harshit.Verma@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.
