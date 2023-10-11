PRECIOUS-Gold climbs on lower Treasury yields, focus on Fed minutes

By Ashitha Shivaprasad

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Gold prices hit a near two-week peak on Wednesday, supported by a dip in U.S. Treasury yields after dovish remarks from Federal Reserve officials, while minutes from the U.S. central bank's last policy meeting will be eyed for more cues on rates.

Spot gold XAU= was up 0.7% at $1,872.10 per ounce at 9:09 a.m. ET (1309 GMT), its highest level since Sept. 29. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 rose 0.6% to $1,886.10.

Dovish comments from Fed officials that the U.S. central bank may pause tightening and turmoil in the Middle East are supporting thegold market said Jim Wyckoff, senior analyst at Kitco Metals.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic on Tuesday said he saw no more U.S. rate hikes, while Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said "possible" higher bond yields meant the Fed could do less.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields US10YT=RR fell for the second straight session to a near two-week low, moving further away from their 2007 highs scaled last week. US/

Traders are now pricing in around a 71% chance that the Fed will leave interest rates unchanged in the current 5.25%-5.50% range this year, according to CME FedWatch tool.

The Fed's latest policy minutes are due at 1800 GMT. Also on the radar, U.S. Consumer Price Index data on Thursday is expected to provide more clarity on the U.S. interest rate path.

A tamer inflation report will be bullish for thegold marketand could push prices to $1,900, Wyckoff said.

Investors also kept a tab on the developments in the conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas. On Monday, prices climbed 1.6% as these geopolitical tensions lifted safe-haven demand.

Spot silver XAG= rose 1.3% to $22.09 per ounce. Platinum XPT= fell 0.4% to $876.55, and palladium XPD= dropped 1.1% to $1,156.94.

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru Editing by Mark Potter)

((Ashitha.Shivaprasad@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.