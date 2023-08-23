PRECIOUS-Gold climbs as yields pause before Jackson Hole meeting

By Deep Kaushik Vakil

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Gold extended gains above the $1,900 level on Wednesday, drawing support from a retreat in U.S. bond yields as investors positioned for guidance from monetary policymakers at the Jackson Hole symposium.

Spot gold XAU= firmed 0.3% to $1,902.90 per ounce by 0943 GMT, drifting higher for the third straight session. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 rose 0.3% to $1,932.20.

"It's all about Jackson Hole at this point. I think it's just a case of traders want to hear what the Fed has to say and don't want to be caught napping," said Craig Erlam, senior markets analyst at OANDA.

"The trade action from the last couple of days highlights trepidation in the market to overly commit one way or another ahead of the event."

Offering some respite to bullion, which touched a five-month low last week, benchmark 10-year Treasury yields US10YT=RR came off hit on Tuesday. US/

The euro fell after data showed the downturn in euro zone business activity deepened far more than thought this month, sending euro-priced gold XAUEUR=R to a two-week high. USD/

Traders also awaited S&P Global's U.S. purchasing managers' index (PMI) data due at 1345 GMT.

Federal Reserve officials at Jackson Hole were likely to be "very hesitant to deviate too significantly from the messaging. We're not going to see any reference whatsoever to rate cuts", Erlam said.

The Fed must be open to the possibility that the economy would begin to reaccelerate rather than slow, with potential implications for their inflation fight, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said on Tuesday.

SPDR Gold Trust GLD, the world's largest gold-backed ETF, said its holdings slid back to their lowest levels since mid-January 2020. GOL/ETF

In other metals, spot silver XAG= gained 1.5% to $23.74 per ounce and platinum XPT= added 0.8% to $926.26. Palladium XPD= was up 1.7% to $1,281.50.

