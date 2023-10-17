News & Insights

US Markets

PRECIOUS-Gold climbs as safe-haven bid intact on Middle East tensions

Credit: REUTERS/Arko Datta

October 17, 2023 — 09:41 pm EDT

Written by Swati Verma for Reuters ->

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Wednesday after a deadly blast in Gaza fuelled fears of an escalating regional conflict, keeping the safe-haven asset in demand among nervous investors despite robust U.S. economic data and a high rate scenario.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold XAU= climbed 0.4% to $1,929.89 per ounce by 0123 GMT, and U.S. gold futures GCcv1 also jumped 0.4% to $1,942.70.

* About 500 Palestinians were killed in a blast at a Gaza City hospital on Tuesday that Israeli and Palestinian officials blamed on each other and that ignited protests in the West Bank and around the Middle East.

* Gold prices, which have surged about $100 since the conflict began, have risen despite recent robust U.S. economic data fuelling bets of higher-for-longer interest rates, which tend to lift the dollar and bond yields. [USD/ US/

* Production at U.S. factories and retail sales increased more than expected in September, suggesting the economy ended the third quarter on a strong note.

* Markets now await Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech on Thursday for rate cues.

* Richmond Fed Bank chief Thomas Barkin on Tuesday said that higher long-term borrowing costs are putting downward pressure on demand.

* Minneapolis Fed Bank President Neel Kashkari said it has taken much longer than expected for inflation to come down, and it is "still too high."

* China's economy likely slowed in the third quarter, data is expected to show on Wednesday.

* Spot silver XAG= added 0.5% to $22.93, platinum XPT= rose 0.2% to $898.77 and palladium XPD= slipped 0.8% to $1,134.93.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0200 China Urban Investment (YTD) YY Sept

0200 China Retail Sales YY Sept

0200 China GDP YY Q3

0200 China Unemp Rate Urban Area Sept

0600 UK Core CPI YY Sept

0600 UK CPI YY Sept

0900 EU HICP Final MM, YY Sept

1230 US Housing Starts Number Sept

1800 US Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book

(Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Swati.Verma@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8894503862;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.