PRECIOUS-Gold climbs as Russia risks outweigh rate hike concerns

By Deep Kaushik Vakil

June 26 (Reuters) - Gold climbed on Monday as geopolitical concerns surrounding Russia drew some investors into the safe haven metal, outweighing pressure from a hawkish interest rate outlook.

Spot gold XAU= rose 0.6% to $1,932.19 per ounce by 1116 GMT, while gold futures GCcv1 were up 0.7% to $1,942.30.

Bullion slumped nearly 2% in the previous week as hawkish comments from Federal Reserveofficials signalled more rate hikes to tame sticky inflation.

"The markets are trying to adjust to the heightened geopolitical worries that unfolded in Russia this weekend," said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank.

Heavily armed Russian mercenaries withdrew from the southern Russian city of Rostov on Sunday under a deal that halted their rapid advance on Moscow.

Meanwhile, markets saw 72% chance of a rate hike in July, with cuts seen from 2024 onwards, according to CME Fedwatch tool.

"The market is somewhat lukewarm about fully pricing in two hikes and ... we have found some additional support down towards that $1,900 psychological level," Hansen said.

Higher interest rates make non-yielding gold less appealing.

The dollar index .DXY edged 0.2% lower, making gold cheaper for holders of other currencies, while competing safe-haven asset Treasury yields hit their lowest since June 7. USD/US/

But the dollar hit a 15-month high against the rouble after dramatic weekend events in Russia.

Speculators raised their net long position in COMEX gold by 1,322 to 94,626 in the week ended June 20, CFTC data showed on Friday. CFTC/

Spot silver XAG= gained 1.8% to $22.80 per ounce while platinum XPT= was up 1.5% to $931.08.

Palladium rose 2% to $1,310.05, bouncing off four-year lows.

However, stagnant growth in China and acceleration of battery electric vehicles could curb palladium autocatalyst demand and push the price lower, Heraeus analysts wrote in a note.

(Reporting by Deep Vakil and Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((DeepKaushik.Vakil@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.