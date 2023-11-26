News & Insights

US Markets

PRECIOUS-Gold climbs above $2,000 on softer US dollar, bets on Fed pause

Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

November 26, 2023 — 08:48 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Monday well above a key $2,000 level, supported by a weaker U.S. dollar and on bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve is done with its interest rate hike cycle.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold rose 0.7% to $2,015.09 per ounce by 01:35 GMT.

* U.S. gold futures for December delivery rose 0.6% to $2,015.80 per ounce.

* The dollar index edged down by 0.1% against its rivals, not far from a more than 2-month low level touched last week, making gold less expensive for other currency holders. [USD/]

* Last week's Fed minutes showed the central bank would proceed "carefully" and that "all participants judged it appropriate to maintain" the current rate setting.

* Traders widely expect the Fed to leave rates unchanged in December, while pricing in about a 60% chance of a rate cut in May next year, according to CME's FedWatch Tool.

* Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost of holding gold.

* Japan's October services PPI came in at 2.3%, up from a revised 2% in September, adding to the belief that the Bank of Japan will end negative rates in 2024.

* Indian exchanges are marking a full-day closure on the occasion of Gurunanak Jayanti, while the Multi Commodity Exchange of India will open for its evening trading session.

* Spot silver gained 1.9% to $24.76 per ounce, platinum was up 0.1% to $931.49. Palladium rose 0.6% to $1,074.94 per ounce.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0130 China

Industrial Profit YTD

Oct 1400 EU

ECB Prez Lagarde speaks

-- 1500 Japan

New Home Sales

Oct (Reporting by Harshit Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman ) ((Harshit.Verma@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.