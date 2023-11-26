PRECIOUS-Gold climbs above $2,000 on softer US dollar, bets on Fed pause

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Monday well above a key $2,000 level, supported by a weaker U.S. dollar and on bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve is done with its interest rate hike cycle.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold
* U.S. gold futures
* The dollar index edged down by 0.1% against its rivals, not far from a more than 2-month low level touched last week, making gold less expensive for other currency holders. [USD/]
* Last week's Fed minutes showed the central bank would proceed "carefully" and that "all participants judged it appropriate to maintain" the current rate setting.
* Traders widely expect the Fed to leave rates unchanged in December, while pricing in about a 60% chance of a rate cut in May next year, according to CME's FedWatch Tool.
* Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost of holding gold.
* Japan's October services PPI came in at 2.3%, up from a revised 2% in September, adding to the belief that the Bank of Japan will end negative rates in 2024.
* Indian exchanges are marking a full-day closure on the occasion of Gurunanak Jayanti, while the Multi Commodity Exchange of India will open for its evening trading session.
* Spot silver
DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0130 China
Industrial Profit YTD
Oct 1400 EU
ECB Prez Lagarde speaks
-- 1500 Japan
New Home Sales
Oct (Reporting by Harshit Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman ) ((Harshit.Verma@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.