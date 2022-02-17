PRECIOUS-Gold clears $1,900/oz level as Ukraine standoff intensifies

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Gold prices on Friday were at their highest since June 2021 as mounting tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine lifted bullion's safe-haven appeal, buttressed by lower U.S. bond yields.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,902.20 per ounce, as of 0033 GMT, its highest in eight months. U.S. gold futures added 0.1% to $1,904.30.

* Safe-haven debt rose on Thursday after U.S. President Joe Biden said there was every indication Russia planned to attack Ukraine, while Moscow accused Washington of ignoring its security demands. [MKTS/GLOB]

* One of the deepest crises in post-Cold War relations is playing out in Europe as Russia wants security guarantees, including Kyiv never joining NATO, and the U.S. and allies offer arms control and confidence-building measures.

* While Russia accuses the West of hysteria, many Western countries are adamant that the military build-up is continuing ahead of a possible assault.

* On Thursday, gold prices rose as much as 1.8%, breaking past $1,900/oz for the first time since June 11, 2021, with analysts expecting a further rally if tensions continue to escalate.

* Spot gold is now set for a third straight weekly gain, having added about 2.2% so far.

* A dip in Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields decreased the opportunity cost of holding non-interest-paying bullion. [US/]

* Elsewhere, Japan's core consumer prices rose for a fifth straight month in January, but at a slower pace than in the previous month.

* Spot silver was up 0.2% at $23.86 per ounce and palladium rose 0.8% to $2,385.08, with both set for weekly gains of about 1.3% and 3.4% respectively.

* Platinum gained 0.5% to $1,094.83, its highest since mid-November, setting up its best weekly showing since June.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0700 UK

Retail Sales MM, YY

Jan 0700 UK

Retail Sales Ex-Fuel MM

Jan 0745 France CPI (EU Norm) Final MM, YY Jan 1500 EU

Consumer Confid. Flash

Feb 1500 US

Existing Home Sales

Jan (Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber) ((BharatGovind.Gautam@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6182-3021/ 3590 (If within U.S. call 651-848-5832 );)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/

