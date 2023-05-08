PRECIOUS-Gold claws back on softer dollar; US inflation data on radar

By Deep Kaushik Vakil

May 8 (Reuters) - Gold rose on Monday as the dollar eased, with bullion regaining ground after a sharp retreat in the previous session ahead of inflation data that could shed light on the outlook for U.S. interest rates.

Spot gold XAU= rose 0.4% to $2,024.95 per ounce by 10:12 a.m. EDT (1412 GMT). U.S. gold futures GCv1 were up 0.4% to $2,032.40.

"Markets are really just discounting the aftermath of last Friday's payrolls report," which came on very strong and knocked gold off its highs, said Daniel Ghali, commodity strategist at TD Securities.

Prices are about 3% lower from near record levels reached last week, pressured after data showed U.S. job growth accelerated in April, pointing to persistent labor market strength.

Still, "the gravitational pull for gold is higher ... as we approach an upcoming recession, the market pricing for Fed cuts on the horizon is set to grow and in turn, that should support discretionary traders to deploy their capital in gold," Ghali added.

Markets saw a 91% chance of the Fed holding rates at their current level in June, and a 33% chance of a rate cut in July, according to CME's FedWatch tool.

The dollar index .DXY dipped for a second straight session, making bullion more attractive to overseas buyers. USD/

Later on Monday, the Fed's loan officer survey might show whether and how hard banks are tightening up on credit after three U.S. lenders failed over recent weeks.

"If the woes among regional banks are thrust back into the spotlight, that could trigger another leg up for this safe-haven asset," said Han Tan, chief market analyst at Exinity.

Along with the U.S. consumer price index (CPI) due on Wednesday, traders are also keeping a tab on developments surrounding the debt ceiling.

Spot silver XAG= fell 0.1% to $25.61 per ounce, platinum XPT= rose 2.5% to $1,085.94, while palladium XPD= surged 5.2% to $1,568.44.

