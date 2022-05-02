PRECIOUS-Gold claws back from 2-1/2-month lows as dollar ebbs
May 3 (Reuters) - Gold prices firmed on Tuesday after falling to their lowest level since mid-February in the previous session, as a slight pullback in the U.S. dollar lifted demand for greenback-priced bullion.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold
* The dollar weakened, making gold more attractive for overseas buyers. [USD/]
* The U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury yields on Monday hit 3% for the first time since December 2018, a psychological milestone that could have major implications for other financial markets. [US/]
* The Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee is expected to begin its meeting on interest rates later in the day and announce its decision on Wednesday.
* Fed policymakers look set to deliver a series of aggressive interest rate hikes at least until the summer to deal with rapid inflation and surging labour costs, even as two reports on Friday showed tentative signs both may be cresting.
* Higher short-term U.S. interest rates and bond yields tend to increase the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which yields nothing.
* Bullion is also seen as a safe store of value during times of economic and political crises.
* The European Union was preparing sanctions on Russian oil sales over its invasion of Ukraine after a major shift on Monday by Germany, Russia's biggest energy customer, that could deprive Moscow of a large revenue stream within days.
* Spot silver
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0430 Australia RBA Cash Rate
May
0755 Germany
Unemployment Rate, Chg SA
April
0830 UK
S&P GLBL/CIPS Mfg PMI Final April
0900 EU
Unemployment Rate
March
1400 US
Factory Orders MM
March
U.S. Federal Open Market Committee starts its two-day
meeting on interest rates (to May 4)
(Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips) ((BharatGovind.Gautam@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6182-3021/ 3590 (If within U.S. call 651-848-5832 );)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.