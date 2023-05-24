PRECIOUS-Gold caught between US debt default risk, higher rate bets

By Seher Dareen

May 24 (Reuters) - Gold was stuck in a tight $10 range on Wednesday as traders waited to scrutinise minutes of the Federal Reserve's recent policy meeting for guidance on U.S. interest rates, while the looming debt ceiling deadline prompted some safe-haven flows.

Spot gold XAU= was little changed at $1,974.76 per ounce by 1038 GMT, while U.S. gold futures GCv1 were 0.2% higher at $1,977.50

Representatives of U.S. President Joe Biden and congressional Republicans ended another round of talks to raise the debt-ceiling without a resolution on Tuesday.

While a strengthening dollar is weighing on gold prices, some safe haven buying is keeping the metal close to $2,000/oz, said Edward Gardner, commodities economist at Capital Economics.

Stocks lurched lower due to the stand-off in the debt ceiling talks, helping safe-haven assets like gold recoup some of their recent losses. MKTS/GLOBUSD/

If regional U.S. banking troubles were to subside and agreement reached over the debt ceiling, gold could fall further, Gardner added, perhaps even lower than Capital Economics' end-of-year $1,950 forecast.

Bullion was hovering just above 1-1/2 month lows touched last week as several Fed officials suggested the central bank would stick to its rate-hiking plan. Higher interest rates tend to increase the opportunity cost of holding non-interest-bearing gold.

"Fed remarks have been noisy and varied, but what is probably clear is that the Fed is saying that a pause is not an end to the tightening cycle, so there is still that risk of hike, dependent on how data pans out," OCBC FX strategist Christopher Wong said.

Minutes of the Fed's May 2-3 meeting are due at 1800 GMT, after the central bank raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to the 5%-5.25% range.

Spot silver XAG= eased 0.3% to $23.37 per ounce. Platinum XPT= dipped 1.3% to $1,034.15 while palladium XPD= also fell 1.3% to $1,427.49, both near three-week lows.

(Reporting by Seher Dareen and Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru;Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

