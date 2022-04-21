PRECIOUS-Gold buckles under rising yields, improved risk appetite

* Gold may test resistance at $1,961/ounce - technicals

* Dollar down for second session in a row

* Gold prices could consolidate in near-term - analyst (Recasts, adds comments, updates prices)

By Eileen Soreng

April 21 (Reuters) - Gold prices declined on Thursday, hovering near last session's two-week low as the U.S. Treasury yields resumed their climb while gains in equities also tempered the safe-haven metal's appeal.

Spot gold fell 0.6% to $1,945.01 per ounce by 0954 GMT. U.S. gold futures were down 0.4% at $1,947.20.

"We are seeing a decent pickup in equity markets in recent days so that is an indication that risk-on attitudes are back into the market and may be detracting a little bit from gold," said WisdomTree analyst Nitesh Shah.

European shares rose on Thursday, while benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields edged higher towards a more than three-year peak scaled on Wednesday. [.EU] [US/]

U.S. bond yields have marched higher lately on expectations that the Federal Reserve will aggressively hike interest rates as inflation accelerates at its fastest rate in 40 years.

Gold, considered a hedge against inflation, is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates and Treasury yields, which increase the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding bullion.

"Gold seems to be ignoring the strength of inflation right now," WisdomTree's Shah said, adding by the end of this quarter gold could breach the $2,000 mark, depending on sustained geopolitical tensions.

Earlier this week, gold came within striking distance of the key $2,000 level as concerns around the Russia-Ukraine conflict and rising inflationary pressures increased safe-haven demand.

Prices have declined over 2% since and touched a two-week low of $1,938.65 an ounce on Wednesday.

Gold will look to consolidate in the near-term and is currently doing so at around $1,940-$1,960 per ounce, said Brian Lan, managing director at dealer GoldSilver Central.

Spot silver dipped 1.2% to $24.88 per ounce, platinum fell 1.1% to $976.28 while palladium rose 1.1% to $2,479.27. (Reporting by Eileen Soreng and Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Swati Verma; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi) ((eileen.soreng@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, Outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6131; Reuters Messaging: eileen.soreng.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 4)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.